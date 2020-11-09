OSU panel discusses turnout, Trump transition

Nichols noted the Saturday “stop the steal” rally in Salem but added “there is no way Oregon votes were stolen. The idea is patently absurd.”

Nichols also said that vote-challenging spearheaded by Trump “is a harbinger of bad things moving forward.”

The theme of a polarized country was one Bolzendahl emphasized in her opening remarks.

“There is so much we don’t know,” she said. “We’re having conversations about the validity of the vote, participation in the democratic process and what it all means.”

Stout noted the challenges of polling accuracy, which he said were pronounced in 2016 and 2020 but much less so in 2014 and 2018 … when Trump was not on the ballot.

Trump’s struggle attracting college-educated voters was another trend Stout thought worthy of attention moving forward.

The usual White House transition has not yet begun because Trump has not conceded, but Nichols noted that Franklin Delano Roosevelt could not begin his New Deal program until March 1933 because presidential and congressional terms began then until passage of the 20th Amendment, which moved the date back to Jan. 20.