Oregon State University’s Carlson School of Veterinary Medicine celebrated a major expansion project on Monday with a bit of a twist — rather than trot out the giant scissors for a traditional ribbon-cutting, officials opted for a ribbon-chewing instead.
Dean Sue Tornquist got her dog, Cassie, to do the honors by smearing a big glob of peanut butter on the pre-cut orange ribbon.
More than 200 people attended the grand opening of the newly remodeled Magruder Hall, which adds nearly 22,000 square feet of instructional and clinical space to the college’s inventory.
The $18 million project, which broke ground in mid-2018, added a new wing to the Lois Bates Acheson Teaching Hospital, more than doubling the amount of exam space and providing a remodeled entrance and reception area for the facility’s small animal hospital.
The new wing houses oncology, cardiology and internal medicine services as well as office space for veterinarians and residents, freeing up room elsewhere in the building for an expanded surgical area.
Another new wing in the Magruder complex provides space for a 98-seat lecture hall, a conference room, a student lounge and a coffee shop.
“We’ve been working on this project since 2010,” Tornquist said in her opening remarks at Monday’s ceremony. “That’s when we knew that we were rapidly outgrowing the small animal hospital that opened in 2004.”
OSU President Ed Ray offered a personal testament to the dedication of the teaching hospital’s staff, who he said grieved with him after caring for his beloved pet, Gus, during the dog’s final days.
“They love their animals as much as you all love your animals, and you couldn’t ask for kinder, more compassionate or more competent care than you get here,” said Ray.
“We’ve got the people, we’ve got the talent and now we’re getting the facility that will allow them to show what they can do to help animals and to help all of you.”
Still under construction is a specially shielded concrete vault to house a linear accelerator to provide radiation therapy for cancer. The $2.2 million machine will be the only one in the state available for use on animals, with the cost of treatment expected to average between $6,000 and $7,000.
Helio de Morais, the hospital’s director, acknowledged that radiation oncology for animals can be costly, but he said many owners increasingly view the expense as worthwhile.
“It’s because they consider that animal part of the family,” he said.
Since its opening, the Lois Bates Acheson Teaching Hospital has provided treatment to more than 20,000 small animals, primarily dogs and cats. The facility also cares for large animals such as horses, cows, llamas and, sometimes, more exotic creatures.
“In the last six months,” de Morais said, “we’ve had a tiger, a liger and a lioness.”
The Magruder Hall expansion was financed in part by a $5 million gift from Gary R. Carlson, the OSU alumnus whose pledge to provide a total of $50 million in funding support prompted the university to rename the college in his honor last year.
Additional funding came from the Lois Bates Acheson Endowment and a loan from OSU’s internal bank, Tornquist said.
Fortis Construction was the general contractor on the Magruder Hall expansion, and Yost Grube Hall Architecture of Portland was the design firm.