OSU on-campus parking plummets amid COVID

So how has COVID affected parking at Oregon State University?
Dramatically, the Corvallis City Council heard in a presentation at Monday’s virtual session.
The annual monitoring report that university officials provide to the city shows just 21% of general on-campus spots were being used last fall. A total of 53% of the residence hall sports were used.
That 21% figure is a sizable drop from the past seven years when the utilization rate for general/commuter spaces ranged between 73% and 76%.
Data from OSU’s neighborhood parking study, which was conducted in the pre-pandemic days of January 2020, showed that parking had dropped slightly from 2016 in all three city parking districts — from 61% to 58% in Parking District A, from 80% to 78% in Parking District B and from 49% to 47% in Parking District C. OSU officials said that those numbers are far smaller now that the university has limited on-campus instruction.
The university research found that 30% of employees and students are driving alone to campus. OSU transportation officials have established a goal of reducing that number to 20% by 2036, with key actions planned to boost biking and walking, increase transit use and expand carpool service.
OSU officials noted that the on-campus Beaver Bus had its two highest ridership months in January and February 2020, right before COVID locked things down.
The monitoring report also noted that since 2008 the university has increased its number of bike parking slots from 6,145 to 8,949 in 2019, with the percentage that is covered up to 37% in 2019 from 24% in 2008.
Just for comparison the number of commuter/dorm vehicle parking spots is at approximately 7,000, nearly 2,000 less than the number of bicycle spots.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
In other highlights the council completed its more than two-year project on revamping the city’s advisory boards and commissions.
Monday’s meeting opened with a public hearing that led to a unanimous vote to dissolve the Land Development Hearings Board, a three-person subset of the Planning Commission. The LDHB met infrequently to rule on a limited number of cases. Moving forward the full nine-person Planning Commission will absorb the LDHB’s work, effective May 25.
Other examples of what the new system will look like moving forward:
• The Parks, Recreation and Natural Areas Committee will remain on hiatus. City Manager Mark Shepard noted the challenges the Parks and Recreation Department is facing with is work on camping issues in city parks as the reason for the delay.
• The Climate Action Advisory Board will reconvene late this month and meet approximately quarterly, an approach that Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis, a voting member of the group, said seemed a sensible one.
• Groups that are legally required such as the City Council, the Budget Commission, the Planning Commission and the Historic Resources Commission, will continue to operate as they have throughout the pandemic.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.