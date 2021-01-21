OSU officials discuss campus vision plan

Oregon State University officials hosted a 45-minute remote session Thursday on the Corvallis campus vision plan.

This was the second of three forums designed to inform the community about the vision plan and to answer questions. A third panel is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday. To register go to https://beav.es/JSF. See the website for an executive summary of the draft vision plan.

The forum included an update on the proposed upper-level and graduate student housing complex near the corner of Ninth Street and Monroe Avenue at the east end of the campus.

Land use manager Bob Richardson noted that appeals and COVID had slowed down the project but that “it is moving forward. The design team and the project team continue to make headway. They are working on a schedule, but they don’t have one yet.”

The complex, which would consist of two buildings, one facing Ninth and the other in an L shape at 11th and Madison, would house approximately 290 students.

Here is a look at some other highlights from the session:

• Earlier iterations of the plan and previous public forums on the vision have emphasized the importance of gateways and signs to enhancing navigability and clarifying edges and frontages of the campus.