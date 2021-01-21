OSU officials discuss campus vision plan

Oregon State University officials hosted a 45-minute remote session Thursday on the Corvallis campus vision plan.
This was the second of three forums designed to inform the community about the vision plan and to answer questions. A third panel is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday. To register go to https://beav.es/JSF. See the website for an executive summary of the draft vision plan.
The forum included an update on the proposed upper-level and graduate student housing complex near the corner of Ninth Street and Monroe Avenue at the east end of the campus.
Land use manager Bob Richardson noted that appeals and COVID had slowed down the project but that “it is moving forward. The design team and the project team continue to make headway. They are working on a schedule, but they don’t have one yet.”
The complex, which would consist of two buildings, one facing Ninth and the other in an L shape at 11th and Madison, would house approximately 290 students.
Here is a look at some other highlights from the session:
• Earlier iterations of the plan and previous public forums on the vision have emphasized the importance of gateways and signs to enhancing navigability and clarifying edges and frontages of the campus.
“We want to make sure people know when they are ON the OSU campus,” said Rebecca Houghtaling, a university senior planner.
Areas where these tools might be used include the entrances to campus that use Western Boulevard as well as the research areas near 35th Street.
• The university is looking at creating a series of mobility hubs on campus that will link transportation modes and make for easier connections. Getting around campus in a safe and sustainable way was one of the key messages the vision team has heard via its surveys and outreach.
• Looking ahead with the 10-year lens of the vision document, campus planners said they foresee more adaptation and remodeling of existing buildings rather than construction of new buildings.
This marks a change from recent years when there has been a building boom that included the Tebeau Hall dorm, Austin Hall (College of Business), Johnson Hall (College of Engineering) and the Learning Innovation Center classroom building.
Lori Fulton, the vision project manager, noted one possibility for new construction might be the Peavy Fields space north of the newly remodeled College of Forestry complex.
“If demand calls for more academic and research space the proximity of the forestry complex might make that a good fit,” Fulton said.
• One building that it is planned for that adaption/rehab model is Fairbanks Hall, which houses classrooms, office space and an art gallery.
Fulton noted that Fairbanks is the oldest all-wood structure on campus. Plans for it include an outdoor porch, a new elevator and roof as well as covered bike parking and other amenities.
Because the building is in OSU’s National Historic District, the plans must be approved by the city’s Historic Resources Commission. A public hearing has been set for Feb. 9.
• The completed vision plan must be approved by the university’s Board of Trustees. Richardson estimated that such a review likely will occur in late spring or early summer.
“There is no specific date,” Richardson said. “We’re really focused on getting the word out in the community. We want to do a good job with outreach. Hopefully, we can clear things up and then it will go to the Board of Trustees.”
