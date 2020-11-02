OSU offers plan for Elliott State Forest

Oregon State University has produced a draft proposal for turning the Elliott State Forest in the Coos Bay area into a research forest.
OSU already manages 15,000 acres of research forests across the state. The Elliott is a big step up in terms of size, at 91,000 acres. In December 2018 the Oregon State Land Board directed the Department of State Lands and OSU to begin examining the Elliott State Research Forest concept. DSL and OSU then launched an exploratory process.
DSL convened an Elliott State Research Forest Advisory Committee, and OSU established an exploratory committee within its College of Forestry. DSL and OSU also engaged tribes, local governments, state agencies and stakeholders in conversation, and held public events and listening sessions.
A remote public forum that will include presentations from OSU and the DSL is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The advisory committee meets Nov. 19, with the State Land Board set to hear its final draft proposal Dec. 9 (see the information box for more information).
“Our society is at a crossroads,” said OSU College of Forestry Dean Tom DeLuca in the cover letter for the university’s proposal (see this story at our website for the full text). “The realities of climate change, loss of biodiversity, pressures for more sustainable forest practices, and increasing worldwide demand for wood products are intersecting and driving debates over public and private forest land management practices.
“In seeking to create a publicly owned and accessible Elliott State Research Forest (ESRF), we are reflecting on the immense capacity that exists for the practice of forestry. … We believe that carefully crafted research and scientific inquiry in a dedicated area can advance the practice of forestry. Research is needed to inform the conservation and management decisions required to reduce our carbon footprint, protect wildlife and endangered species, promote recreation, and provide timber to create innovative products.”
The DSL’s vision for the Elliott includes:
• Keeping the forest publicly owned with public access.
• Decoupling the forest from the Common School Fund, compensating the school fund for the forest and releasing the forest from its obligation to generate revenue for schools.
• Continuing habitat conservation planning to protect species and allow for harvest.
• Providing for multiple forest benefits, including recreation, education and working forest research.
The Elliott State Forest covers 91,000 acres of low-elevation woodlands in the Coast Range north of Coos Bay, including significant stands of old-growth trees. Like other state forests in Oregon, it was organized to generate revenue for the Common School Fund through timber harvesting. But logging revenues have fallen short of expectations in recent decades, in part because the Oregon Department of Forestry also was managing the property for other values such as wildlife habitat, clean water and outdoor recreation.
Since the forest was established in 1930, revenue from timber harvest has been the primary way the forest contributes to the Common School Fund. Before 2013, the Elliott generated millions of dollars from harvesting on average about 1% of the forest per year.
Since July 2012, because of harvest limitations prompted by a lawsuit over federally protected species, owning the Elliott has cost Oregon schools more than $3 million. The forest is projected to continue to lose money because of these restrictions.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.