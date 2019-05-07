The Oregon State University Board of Trustees has selected a 15-person search committee to help select a successor for President Ed Ray, who has announced plans to step down in June 2020 after 17 years in the job.
The committee includes OSU trustees, faculty, students, administrators, staff and alumni, as well as representatives of higher education and community members.
Darry Callahan, an OSU alumnus and member of the Board of Trustees, will chair the committee. The board expects to choose the new president by December.
In addition to Callahan, the committee members are:
• Safi Ahmad, student in the College of Engineering and chair-elect of the ASOSU student fee committee.
• Charlene Alexander, OSU vice president and chief diversity officer.
• Patty Bedient, trustee, former Weyerhaeuser Co. chief financial officer and executive vice president and OSU alumna.
• Beatriz Botello, SNAP-Ed education program assistant in the Lincoln County office of OSU Extension Service.
• Elsie Charles, OSU-Cascades student in the College of Liberal Arts.
• Roy Haggerty, dean of the College of Science and professor of environmental geology in the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences.
• Danny Jacobs, president of Oregon Health & Science University.
• Julie Manning, trustee; Samaritan Health Services, vice president of marketing, public relations, and community health promotion, and former Corvallis mayor.
• Jim Moorefield, former executive director of Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services and former Corvallis city councilor.
• Tuba Özkan-Haller, associate vice president for OSU Research Administration and Development; professor of geology and geophysics in the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences; and committee search advocate.
• Dwaine Plaza, professor of sociology in the College of Liberal Arts and president-elect of the OSU Faculty Senate.
• Preston Pulliams, trustee, president of Gold Hill Associates, and former president of Portland Community College.
• John Stirek, chair-elect of the OSU Foundation Board of Trustees; president of western operations for Trammell Crow Co.; and OSU alumnus
• Amy Watson, assistant professor of marketing, College of Business at OSU-Cascades.
Debbie Colbert, secretary of the OSU Board of Trustees, will staff the search committee. Zach Smith and Suzanne Teer, consultants with Witt/Kieffer Executive Search, will provide professional assistance.
OSU’s Board of Trustees has launched a website to gather input on the search process at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/presidentialsearch/searchprocess.