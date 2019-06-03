Oregon State University named a new vice provost for enrollment management on Monday, tapping Jon Boeckenstedt of Chicago’s DePaul University to fill the post.
Boeckenstedt has been at DePaul, where he serves as associate vice president for enrollment management and marketing, since 2002. Prior to that he worked at St. Bonaventure University, Mount Mercy College, Grinnell College and the University of Dallas.
He has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and a master’s in management and marketing from the University of Maryland University College.
Boeckenstedt succeeds Noah Buckley, who has served as interim associate provost for enrollment management since May 2018. Buckley will return to his role as admissions director.