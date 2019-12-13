OSU names new president

In a high-profile hire, Oregon State University has tapped the sitting president and chancellor of Louisiana State University to be its next leader.
F. King Alexander was announced as Oregon State’s 15th president Friday morning at a meeting of the OSU Board of Trustees.
He will assume his new duties on July 1, succeeding Ed Ray, who is stepping down on June 30 after 17 years as OSU’s president. Ray, 75, will remain at the university as a member of the economics faculty.
The board also approved a five-year employment agreement that will pay Alexander a base salary of $630,000 a year plus $75,000 in deferred retirement contributions, plus a full benefits package. He will also receive supplemental compensation from the OSU Foundation.
Ray had been making a total of $786,396 per year, which includes a base salary of $345,324 paid by the university and a contribution of $266,604 from the OSU Foundation. The foundation also provides $174,468 a year toward Ray’s retirement fund.
Alexander, 56, has been president of LSU since 2013. His resume also includes stints as president of California State University at Long Beach from 2005 to 2013 and Murray State University in Kentucky from 2001 to 2005.
Prior to that, he held administrative and teaching positions at the University of Illinois and the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
Like Oregon State, LSU is a public research university with land grant, sea grant and space grant designations (OSU is also a sun grant school). The main campus in Baton Rouge had 31,761 students in fall 2019, comparable to OSU’s overall enrollment of 32,774.
But the university system over which Alexander presides is bigger than that, encompassing three regional campuses, two medical schools, the LSU Ag Center and Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Statewide enrollment topped 50,000 this year, and the system’s operating budget was $3.1 billion, more than twice OSU’s current budget of $1.4 billion.
Alexander comes to his new job with a reputation as an advocate for higher education at the national level. He participated in the development of the College Scorecard, which provides outcomes-based information on U.S. colleges and universities; has served since 2009 on the Board on Higher Education and the Workforce at the national Academy of Sciences; and has testified before Congress on several occasions on declining state appropriations, soaring student debt and other challenges facing America’s public universities.
Alexander holds a Ph.D. in higher education policy and administration from the University of Wisconsin, a master’s degree in educational studies and comparative educational policy from Oxford and a bachelor’s in political science from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.
