OSU names new president

Like Oregon State, LSU is a public research university with land grant, sea grant and space grant designations (OSU is also a sun grant school). The main campus in Baton Rouge had 31,761 students in fall 2019, comparable to OSU’s overall enrollment of 32,774.

But the university system over which Alexander presides is bigger than that, encompassing three regional campuses, two medical schools, the LSU Ag Center and Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Statewide enrollment topped 50,000 this year, and the system’s operating budget was $3.1 billion, more than twice OSU’s current budget of $1.4 billion.

Alexander comes to his new job with a reputation as an advocate for higher education at the national level. He participated in the development of the College Scorecard, which provides outcomes-based information on U.S. colleges and universities; has served since 2009 on the Board on Higher Education and the Workforce at the national Academy of Sciences; and has testified before Congress on several occasions on declining state appropriations, soaring student debt and other challenges facing America’s public universities.

Alexander holds a Ph.D. in higher education policy and administration from the University of Wisconsin, a master’s degree in educational studies and comparative educational policy from Oxford and a bachelor’s in political science from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

