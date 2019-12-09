OSU names new forestry dean

A forestry school administrator from the University of Montana will be the next dean of the Oregon State University College of Forestry, the university announced on Monday.

Thomas H. DeLuca, who has headed the University of Montana College of Forestry and Conservation for the past three years, will begin his new duties on June 30.

DeLuca will succeed Anthony S. Davis, who has led the college in acting and interim role since September 2018. Davis will return to the role of executive associate dean that he held under Dean Thomas Maness, who died in July 2018 following a lengthy illness.

“Tom is a highly accomplished researcher and leader who understands Oregon State’s commitment to building and enhancing healthy communities, economies and ecosystems,” said Edward Feser, OSU’s provost and executive vice president. “His national and international experience in working collaboratively with other universities, a range of forestry professionals and an array of stakeholders will help advance the great success and contributions occurring within Oregon State’s College of Forestry.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}