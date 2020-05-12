OSU names interim police chief

Oregon State University has tapped a retired state trooper with campus law enforcement experience from Connecticut to oversee the formation of a professional police force at OSU.
Edgar Rodriguez, currently associate vice president and chief of public safety and emergency management at Quinnipiac University, is expected to assume the role of interim associate vice president for public safety and chief of police at Oregon State on May 25, the university announced on Tuesday.
Rodriguez was a member of the Connecticut State Police for 23 years, starting as a trooper and rising to the position of detective before retiring in 2009. Since then he has held law enforcement positions in the town of Beacon Falls, Connecticut, where he served as police lieutenant and public safety director, and Quinnipiac University in Hamden, where he now heads the Department of Public Safety.
Rodriguez has a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration from Charter Oak State College and a master’s in business management from Albertus Magnus College, as well as associate degrees in business management and emergency management.
Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for marketing and university relations, said the hiring committee was impressed with Rodriguez’s experience and numerous specialty credentials, which include certification in emergency management, fire safety, critical incident management and campus law enforcement legal issues.
Rodriguez is expected to serve in the interim role for two years and spearhead the development community-based law enforcement and public safety services on the Corvallis campus.
OSU will establish its own police force within the Department of Public Safety on July 1, the day after the university’s current law enforcement contract with the Oregon State Police expires. The Board of Trustees approved the move in April, six months after an African-American student was arrested after being stopped by an OSP trooper for riding her bike on the wrong side of as residential street off campus.
The arrest of Genesis Hansen raised concerns in some parts of the community about racial bias and excessive force and created tension between the university and the Oregon State Police. The agency notified OSU it was ending its law enforcement contract with the university in October, three days after President Ed Ray threatened to cut ties with OSP over the Hansen incident.
OSU plans to hire 14 sworn officers to staff its new police force. The officers will carry guns and have the power to make arrests but will be uniformed differently from civilian Department of Public Safety officers, who are not armed.
Currently, Oregon State is the only institution in the Pac-12 Conference that does not have its own police force.
