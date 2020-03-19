OSU moves online for spring term

The number of credits included in the scholarship may be expanded as resources allow.

Graduation at University of Oregon and Pacific University announced on Wednesday that traditional in-person commencement ceremonies in May have been cancelled.

"It would simply put too many people in close proximity to one another," Pacific University President Lesley Hallick said in a statement. "It is also possible that we will have to cancel our August Commencement, but more to come on that a little closer to the event."

Hallick said the university is looking into a virtual event while UO officials said alternative graduation plans would be released in the coming weeks.

Other changes include the closer of the Dixon Recreation Center at OSU for the spring term, an additional 80 hours of paid leave will be given to OSU employees, non-essential travel both domestically and internationally at UO has been suspended indefinitely and residence halls at the university will provide take-out service.

"Please continue to take appropriate personal and public health measures, and support other OSU community members, including the families of OSU employees affected by these measures and other measures required by the state of Oregon," Feser said.

