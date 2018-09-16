When incoming Oregon State University freshman Bekzod Adams heard he had been assigned a room in Finley Hall this year, he was a little nervous.
“I’ve heard a lot of horror stories (about Finley),” said Adams, of Beaverton.
But Adams, who along with around 3,700 other students moved into the residence halls on campus at OSU Sunday, arrived to a Finley Hall that had received $5.5 million in renovations for the year, including new common areas, new bathrooms, new furnishings for some rooms and a large communal kitchen.
“It’s a lot nicer than I heard,” said Adams, who plans to study bioengineering.
Connor Lewis, a freshman from Salt Lake City who moved into Finley Saturday, said people told him the hall was bad.
“When we told them that it had been renovated they were all jealous,” he said.
Lewis added that he liked that Finley had a floor just for students involved in OSU’s outdoor program, the Adventure Leadership Institute.
He added that he’d been nervous about coming to campus so far from home since he knew only one other person in the area — and that person is living off-campus. However, he said he’d already begun meeting people at Finley who shared his interest in the outdoors.
Virginia Freedman, an OSU freshman in zoology who also chose to come to Finley for the Adventure Leadership Institute floor, said she and other Finley residents felt lucky they got to move in after the renovations.
“It’s beautiful,” she said. "So far it all looks great,” said Freedman, who is from Medford.
She added that she’s a bit nervous about classes, but looking forward to the year.
“I’m excited. That is the biggest word for it that I can think of for it,” she said.
Patrick Robinson, University Housing and Dining Services’ assistant director for capital renewal and space planning, said the work to prepare Finley for this year is just the first phase of renovations in the building, which has another $5 million in work coming.
Robinson said much of the work in the first phase has focused on the first floor, which boasts new open study spaces and the communal kitchen with an attached dining area. All the bathrooms on the east side of the building were also completely redone, so that there is now a single-person bathroom and shower on each floor and a gender-neutral multiperson bathroom with private shower rooms with locking doors and bathroom stalls that are designed to offer maximum privacy.
Robinson said privacy in the multiperson bathroom was such a concern that the stalls were made with a custom beveled edge next to the door so there is no gap through which someone outside the stall can see in.
Two of the floors in Finley, which was built in the 1960s, also had their built-in cabinets and other furnishings torn out and replaced with the type of movable modular furnishings that are used in other residence halls.
The next phase of work in Finley, Robinson said, will be replacing the remaining older bathrooms and the furnishings in the building's other floors.
Robinson said UHDS spends $3 million to $5 million on building renewal projects like this every year in an effort to modernize older residence halls.
“We’re trying to make sure we don’t have first- and second-tier buildings, so we are continuing to invest in our legacy buildings,” he said.
Adams said when he heard over the summer that Finley was getting renovations, he felt a lot better about moving into the hall. He said he’s looking forward to living away from home and being able to come and go as he pleases.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said of leaving home. “I’m very excited for college, but I’m leaving everything behind.”