OSU: Limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people

Oregon State University officials briefed Corvallis and Benton County officials on its fall reopening plans and urged the two governments to join with them on virus-prevention efforts.
OSU is calling for its students to limit social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people, both indoors and outdoors, a stricter policy than current state guidelines which only limit indoor events to 10 people.
University officials encouraged city and county officials to match their policy during the 90-minute session. Both entities expressed interest in discussing the matter. Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber said he plans to talk with council leadership at their Monday meeting, with the goal of having an item to consider at the Sept. 8 meeting.
Benton County Commissioners Pat Malone and Annabelle Jaramillo, who also were on hand for the remote session, indicated that they plan to consider the action as well but no date was cited. The commissioners are scheduled to meet next Sept. 1.
“Will the City Council and the Board of Commissioners join the university in a leadership statement?” asked Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for marketing and university relations. “It’s about community and personal accountability. We’re ready to work with you. It’s the right thing to do, both for the university and the community.
“Our two highest priorities are safety and success, and they extend to the city of Corvallis and Benton County.”
Clark also suggested that the city look at new uses for its special response notice (SRN) to help enforce the party limits. SRNs usually are issued for livability violations such as noise or alcohol use.
Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis, whose precinct north of the campus includes thousands of students in rental housing, says the SRN is a useful tool with which to battle loud parties, but she expressed concerns about applying it to “quiet gatherings of 11 people without masks. I think that that is not the best use of the police’s time.”
Ellis also noted the challenge of “reporting gaps” for OSU, using the example of a Friday night party that university officials might not hear about until Monday.
Clark said the university is ready to discuss the matter, but he also noted he is always willing to take a call from a community neighbor “and if it is an emergency I would expect the police will be involved.”
The Corvallis Police Department already has a system in place with area property managers. If a property receives an SRN the landlord receives an email the next morning and can act immediately. The system is in place seven days a week. The CPD also provides a weekly list of SRNs to the university.
OSU officials also advised the briefing that:
• The university expects that 95-96% of its fall students will be studying off-campus, while noting a 30% increase in registration for their online ECampus. Earlier university estimates forecast 90% of students will be distance learning.
• The university will test every student when they arrive on campus, conduct weekly prevalence testing, surge surveillance testing and targeted testing at sororities and fraternities. In addition, OSU will aim for 1,000 random tests per week, noting that they expect 70-80% of those contacted to agree to be tested.
OSU and Benton County Health Department officials have been in daily contact throughout the pandemic on testing issues, said Charlie Fautin, the department's interim co-director.
• The university will have room for 4,500 students in its residence halls, down from 5,000 because it is eliminating triple rooms. OSU expects about 3,200 students to use the dorms. The requirement that first-year students live on campus has been waived, and any student who requests a single room is eligible for one.
• University officials also announced plans for a public health information campaign, with participation from the city and the county. It will launch the week of Sept. 8.
• University officials also have invited Corvallis-area property managers and landlords to a meeting Sept. 2 to discuss public health and accountability measures.
Corvallis Ward 4 Councilor Barbara Bull, whose precinct also includes thousands of students, said she was "encouraged" by the briefing.
"There is a lot of fear out there in the community," she said. "But I think that it is just going to be that way for awhile."
