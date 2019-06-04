Oregon State University’s Valley Library was evacuated Tuesday after a threatening message was found on a white board but reopened a few hours later after the building was deemed safe.
The evacuation order was sent via the university’s text alert network about 1:30 p.m. after the words “leave now” and “be safe” were found written on a dry-erase board in a public area of the library, OSU Vice President Steve Clark said.
Within an hour, however, university officials had determined the threat was not credible and were making plans to reopen the building.
“It was just an attempt at humor,” Clark said.
A small knot of people clustered near the front entrance, which was blocked off with yellow caution tape, on Tuesday afternoon while they waited for a safety check of the building to be completed.
“This is a very intense time at OSU, with finals and dead week,” Clark said. “I’m amazed at how responsive and calm individuals are, how cooperative they are, to ensure each other’s safety.”
The library reopened about 4:30 p.m.