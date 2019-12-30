OSU lands $1.2M natural products grant

A federal grant will help Oregon State University train more researchers to study the potential benefits and pitfalls of natural products for use in drugs and dietary supplements.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrated Health, part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded OSU’s Linus Pauling Institute and College of Pharmacy a five-year, $1.2 million grant to support graduate students in the study of natural products with potential to enhance human health, the university announced Monday.

Richard van Breemen, director of the Linus Pauling Institute, and pharmacy researcher Taifo Mahmud are co-principal investigators on the project, which will also include seven other investigators.

The grant will support five graduate students, the university said, providing them with a collection of mentors to help them in their research. Potential research topics could include dietary supplements, genomics, cancer therapy, chemoprevention, pharmacology and organic synthesis.

