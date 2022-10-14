OSU lands $50 million donation, will go to cool nerdy stuff that may save the world

Oregon State University has landed a $50 million gift from two alumni that will enable the school to launch a new research and education center focusing on supercomputers, artificial intelligence, materials science and robotics.

The donation comes from Jen-Hsun Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, and wife Lori, both OSU graduates, according to the university. The announcement came Friday evening, Oct. 14.

When combined with what a university spokesperson said are other large donations, it will cover half the cost of the $200 million center, whose research will focus in on climate science, oceanography, sustainability and water resources.

The complex also will underpin OSU’s research and teaching supporting the semiconductor and broader technology industry in Oregon and beyond, a news release says.

Design of the three-story, 150,000 square-foot center — to be named the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex — is underway with an anticipated opening in 2025, according to OSU President Jayathi Murthy.

“It will serve as a universitywide promise and as a hub for advancing groundbreaking solutions for the betterment of humanity, the environment and the economy," Murthy said in a statement. "The center will be a dynamic place where creative, driven faculty, students and partners from business and other universities come together to solve critical challenges facing the state, nation and world.”

The university will site the complex at the northwest corner of OSU’s Corvallis campus along Southwest Memorial Place and Monroe Avenue, near the intersection with Monroe and Southwest 23rd Street.

In a message from the Huangs, who met while undergraduates in OSU’s College of Engineering, they said they hope "this gift will help inspire future generations of students also to fall in love with technology and its capacity to change the world. Artificial intelligence is the most transformative technology of our time."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

According to university spokesperson Steve Clark, OSU is still seeking another $25 million in private funds. It will also pursue $75 million from the Legislature for state-paid bond moneys. He would not name the benefactors who provided the other $50 million.

The OSU supercomputer — powered by next-generation NVIDIA CPUs, GPUs and networking — is expected to be among the world’s fastest university supercomputers, powerful enough to train the largest AI models and perform complex digital twin simulations. The complex will also have a state-of-the-art cleanroom and other specialized research facilities.

Clark said by email that the center will address critical issues facing the world and Oregon, "such as the state falling behind in being the nation’s hub for new semiconductor chip development."

Intel, Oregon's largest private employer at 22,000 workers, announced plans for chip-making in Ohio — closer to the nation's automakers — and Micron says it will invest up to $100 billion in manufacturing in upstate New York

Also on Friday, the university and the OSU Foundation launched Oregon State’s "Believe It: The Campaign for Oregon State University."

Donors have already committed, according to a news release, more than $1 billion to the campaign that seeks to raise $1.75 billion to support OSU priority initiatives, including student access and success, faculty positions, academic programs, research, statewide community engagement programs, OSU Athletics and facilities on OSU’s Corvallis campus and OSU-Cascades campus in Bend.

The campaign is led by the OSU Foundation. It is planned to support the following university priorities:

$460 million for student support, including scholarships, fellowships and experiential learning funds.

$500 million for faculty positions and academic program support.

$320 million for new facilities, renovations and equipment.

$250 million for emerging strategic initiatives.

$220 million for programmatic support, including outreach and extension programs throughout Oregon and beyond.