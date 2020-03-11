OSU land/parking shifts OK’d

Oregon State University’s plans for a series of building moves on campus have passed a couple of key hurdles.

The university hopes to build a new arts and music facility on property on 15th Street just south of the Kerr Administration Building.

That means the university’s shops and maintenance facility must find new quarters. OSU has identified property on Southwest 35th Street north of Western Boulevard for that piece of the puzzle. The 35th Street building used to house the OSU Foundation, but the fundraising operation has moved to Research Way.

Two land-use applications were required to keep the dominoes falling. First, on March 2 the Corvallis City Council considered the parking plan the university came up with for the $26.5 million 35th Street project, which will house other campus operations on a 6.37-acre site.

The project includes a mix of renovations and new construction and thus is subject to the terms of interim parking development agreement the city and OSU have agreed to. Basically, OSU must replace parking that is displaced by new development or redevelopment that produces 3,000 square feet of space.