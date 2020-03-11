OSU land/parking shifts OK’d

Oregon State University’s plans for a series of building moves on campus have passed a couple of key hurdles.
The university hopes to build a new arts and music facility on property on 15th Street just south of the Kerr Administration Building.
That means the university’s shops and maintenance facility must find new quarters. OSU has identified property on Southwest 35th Street north of Western Boulevard for that piece of the puzzle. The 35th Street building used to house the OSU Foundation, but the fundraising operation has moved to Research Way.
You have free articles remaining.
Two land-use applications were required to keep the dominoes falling. First, on March 2 the Corvallis City Council considered the parking plan the university came up with for the $26.5 million 35th Street project, which will house other campus operations on a 6.37-acre site.
The project includes a mix of renovations and new construction and thus is subject to the terms of interim parking development agreement the city and OSU have agreed to. Basically, OSU must replace parking that is displaced by new development or redevelopment that produces 3,000 square feet of space.
City officials concluded that the project would require 33 new parking spaces. Which proved to be no problem for OSU officials, who are planning to build 133 spaces on the property. Councilors passed the parking plan unanimously.
OSU also needed to rezone the Foundation property so that it could be used for the new operations center. The application went before the Land Development Hearings Board at its March 4 meeting. The board, a three-person subset of the Planning Commission, which only handles occasional land-use applications, approved the zone change unanimously after a public hearing in which no public testimony was taken.
No timetable was available for when all of the pieces of the OSU plan will be put together.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.