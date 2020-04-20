OSU journalists honored in regional competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon State University’s student media group has received 10 awards in a regional competition conducted by the Society of Professional Journalists.

OSU journalists competed with those in Region 10, which includes Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho and Alaska. Winners advance to national competition.

OSU claimed five first-place honors, with five other entries earning finalist mention. The university competed in the 10,000-plus students category.

Here is a look at OSU’s winners, which came from the student newspaper, The Barometer, as well as its Prism magazine and the KBVR television operation:

• The Barometer team of Delaney Shea, Vada Shelby, Michael Eubanks and Tanveer Sandhu won for general news reporting for their coverage of the Genesis Hansen case, in which an African-American bicyclist was arrested after a controversial traffic stop.

• Lexi Johnson of the Barometer won for best column writing, while Haley Daarstad of OSU was a finalist.

• Prism was named best student magazine, with the full staff sharing the honor.

• Erick Branner of the Barometer won for sports photography.