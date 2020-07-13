OSU joins suit against ICE rule change

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State University has joined the University of Oregon and 18 other Western universities in a lawsuit seeking to block new federal restrictions on international students enrolled in U.S. schools.

The suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Eugene, asks for a temporary restraining order against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that would protect the educational status of international students in the U.S., including about 3,500 at OSU, the university said in a press release.

New guidance issued July 6 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a division of DHS, would force international students to leave the country or make it difficult for them to obtain visas if they were taking online-only classes in the United States.

That would reverse immigration rule changes instituted in March, when colleges and universities across the country switched to remote learning to help halt the spread of COVID-19.

Schools have until Wednesday to submit a plan to return to full on-site instruction or a mix of online and on-site classes. OSU has said it hopes to teach at least some classes in person this fall, but university officials say they need flexibility to respond to the evolving coronavirus pandemic.