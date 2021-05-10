OSU instructor has 2 events for release of first novel

Oregon State University senior instructor has a pair of events scheduled to note the release of his first novel, “The Step Back.”

Bushnell, an Oregon native who has been reaching at OSU since 2007, will be interviewed by author James Tate Hill via zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a n event hosted by Block 15.

To participate go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eBwbeV4PTGufb2zDwOw33Q.

Bushnell also will read short excerpts from the book.

In addition to the Tuesday event, Bushnell also will be signing books from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Grass Roots Books in Corvallis, 227 SW Second Street.

