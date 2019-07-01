A standing-room-only crowd filled the downtown fire station and an overflow room Monday night as the Corvallis City Council considered a development request from Oregon State University.
The university, which is divided for planning purposes into nine sectors, applied to move 95,000 square feet of development space from Sector B in the center of campus to Sector D at the east end of campus at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Ninth Street. OSU also wants to shift 10,000 square feet of open space (approximately a quarter-acre) from Sector D to the adjoining Sector C in the campus core.
City approval is required for such changes. And if OSU receives that approval, it will move forward with a 290-tenant upper division-graduate student housing project and a parking lot on the property. The land is part of a wide swath of open space that extends from 15th Street to Ninth Street.
Councilors held a public hearing on the matter Monday, but it remained unclear as the Gazette-Times' presstime approached whether deliberations would be held or a request to hold the record open would be honored. It seemed likely, however, that there will not be a decision on the matter until the July 15 meeting. The public hearing was entering its fourth hour as the Gazette-Times’ presstime approached.
Earlier, the Corvallis Planning Commission had recommended approval of the plan on a pair of 4-3 votes at its June 5 meeting. Commissioners also worked through a 150-minute public hearing at its May 15 session.
The City Council also was considering a citizen appeal of one of the Planning Commission votes on Monday night.
Five residents spoke in favor of the proposal, with Mayor Biff Traber about halfway through a list of 30 project opponents who had signed up to testify as the Gazette-Times' deadline neared.
Backers of the plan said that there is a need for more on-campus student housing while also noting a community-wide housing crisis.
“We need housing for seniors, we need workforce housing and we need student housing,” said Karyle Butcher. “And we keep thinking that housing will just happen. This is hard stuff, and we have to make hard decisions on open space.”
Opponents expressed concerns about the loss of open space and claimed that the university has not shown that the public necessity, general welfare and convenience requirements of the code on sector swaps has been met.
Holly Harris noted the work the Madison Avenue Task Force did to produce the Gateway Walk that links the city with the campus. The final section of the walk, a project that spanned more than 40 years, was dedicated May 16, 2018. The student housing property is adjacent to the Gateway Walk.
“Once we build a building the beauty is gone,” Harris said. “This will destroy that and take away beauty, which we all need in our lives. Don’t do it.”
Stanford Lee, an OSU alum who was wearing a Beavers jersey, said the “destructive and negative aspects outweigh the good side of it. Our quality of life would be damaged. Once open space is gone, it’s permanently gone.”
OSU announced plans for the project at an OSU Board of Trustees committee meeting Jan. 19, 2017. University officials met three times with Central Park Neighborhood Association. The final meeting in that series was in October 2018.
Project opponents also claimed that there was not enough public notice of the meetings and that university officials were not open to neighborhood suggestions for changes to the plan.