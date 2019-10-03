Oregon State University is hosting a free forum on impeachment at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in Room 128 of the Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place.
Topics to be explored include how impeachment works, what issues are at stake, and what it might mean for the Trump presidency and the future of American politics.
On the panel are state Sen. Sara Gelser of Corvallis and OSU faculty members Rorie Solberg (School of Public Policy), Steve Shay (School of History, Philosophy and Religion) and Chris Nichols (School of History, Philosophy and Religion).
Moderating the session will by Amy Koehlinger of OSU’s School of History, Philosophy and Religion.