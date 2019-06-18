A three-day conference on the impacts of radiation exposure around the world opens today and runs through Friday at Oregon State University.
Titled “Ways of Knowing and Radiation Exposure,” the conference explores the topic through the experiences of a wide variety of people, from historians and politicians to uranium miners, tribal leaders, engineers and epidemiologists.
The conference is free and open to the public. Most events are held in Room 211 of the OSU Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way in Corvallis, starting with coffee and opening remarks at 9:30 a.m. today.
Among the topics to be covered are uranium mining in the United States, the Soviet Union and India; reactions to exposure in Morocco, Algeria and Australia; and diplomatic, political and personal responses to the Chernobyl disaster.
On Thursday, poet Kathleen Flenniken and downwinder Patricia Hoover will trade takes on radiation exposure in and around the Hanford Nuclear Site in Washington state, which produced plutonium for the U.S. nuclear weapons program. Their presentation, “Hanford: A Conversation,” will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Organized by OSU professor Jacob Darwin Hamblin and instructor Linda M. Richards, the conference is part of the OSU Downwinders Project. It is sponsored by the National Science Foundation in partnership with the Environmental Arts and Humanities Initiative, the OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion, and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.