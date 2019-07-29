Oregon State University is hosting a two-day workshop on clean water at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St.
The event begins Monday with a 5:30 p.m. public reception followed by a 6:30 p.m. keynote address from Pedro J.J. Alvarez, a professor of civil and aeronautical engineering at Rice University in Houston.
Alvarez will speak on how nanotechnology can be used to remove pollutants from water supplies and meet the need for safer and more affordable water treatment and reuse.
Tuesday, OSU’s Clean and Sustainable Water Quality Initiative will host a series of workshops and poster sessions from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
The event is free, but registration is required. To register and view the schedule of workshops go to https://cbee.oregonstate.edu/water/workshop-2019