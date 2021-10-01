OSU Homecoming activities

Students are back on the Oregon State University campus this fall, which means homecoming activities are back as well. Here’s what to expect for the month of October:

October 21: Alumni will share their stories at the Black and Orange Awards at this online event at 5:30 p.m.

October 23: The OSU Alumni Association is hosting a pregame party for its members at the CH2M HILL Alumni Center. There will be giveaway items, snacks, drinks and prizes in the ballroom beginning three hours before kickoff. The 5th annual Alumni & Friends Multicultural Tailgater will kick off two hours before kickoff.

Homecoming Court ambassadors will be recognized during the game. They are Alexa Dietz, Ekaterina Rott, Hallie Shean, Jeanette Chen, Maija Linh Pham, Marisol De La Torre, Eve Selbie and Hallie Baker.

The classes of 1970 and 1971 will be celebrating their 50th reunions Friday night before the game, and the class of 1958 will be celebrating their 63rd reunion.

The Beavers vs. Utah kickoff time is TBD.

For details on these events and others, visit Homecoming (fororegonstate.org).

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0