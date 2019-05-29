Oregon State University held its first formal open house with community members on its campus vision project on Wednesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.
Approximately 25 to 30 residents participated in the event, which featured charts explaining the goals of the process and opportunities for residents to “vote” on some open-ended questions posed by OSU officials.
The university has done similar outreach on campus and at the Corvallis Farmers Market and presented at one Corvallis City Council work session, but this was the first session for the general public.
Three questions posed for participants were: 1) What is your favorite thing about the campus?; 2) If you could wave a magic wand across campus what changes would you make?; and 3) What is an inclusive OSU campus?
Residents cast far more votes for the change question than the others, but Rebecca Houghtaling, senior planner with the university, noted that the inclusivity question received the most contributions from people on campus.
Favorite things included the historic buildings, landscaping, the library, campus walkability and cultural events.
Those noting things that need change mentioned parking issues, enrollment, suggesting weekend classes, fewer vice presidents and playing “America the Beautiful” more often before sporting events.
Two campus maps were set out, manned by project manager Lori Fulton and communications manager Erin Martin. On one, participants could put green dots on things they liked. On the other, red dots could be placed on things that needed changing.
Interestingly enough, the corner of Ninth Street and Monroe Avenue received the highest number of red AND green dots. Translation: People placing the green dots want to keep the area the way it is rather than have the university go ahead with an upper-division/graduate housing project. And those affixing a red dot were recommending changing the plan for the housing … and keeping the land the way it is.
The Corvallis Planning Commission will deliberate on the project at its meeting next Wednesday. A public hearing was held May 15, but a request by OSU officials to hold the record open forced the postponement of deliberations.
City process are involved because OSU wants to change its maximum development allocations for two of the nine campus sectors to make the project pencil out. Such changes require city approval.
Working with Seattle-based consultants, OSU plans to complete the vision process by June 2020 after phases labeled initiation, discovery, ideation, formulation and realization.
We are in the discovery phase now, which OSU officials described as looking at guiding principles and collecting data. This phase is supposed to be completed by June, although Wednesday was the first time the plan was discussed in public with residents.
When asked to describe the vision, process campus planning manager Bob Richardson said, “It won’t be a regulatory document like a comprehensive plan or land development code, but there is a definite physical component to it.
“Land, space and buildings will be involved and how the physical space is developed in a way that supports the vision and strategic plan. We want it to be a welcoming space, easy to manage and attractive to students and to the community.”
Resident Larry Weymouth had a specific issue he wants the university to explore. Noting the possible traffic and safety issues that might exist on Harrison Boulevard once the Domain Corvallis student housing complex opens this fall, Weymouth suggested that the university use agricultural land on the west side to allow for an extension of the multiuse path alongside Circle Boulevard.
Student housing also was an issue for other participants, with Elaine Cull, who lives in the Central Park neighborhood, noting the vision process “is too late. They already have dome all the construction. They’ve changed the campus.”