OSU holds forum on challenge of vaccine bottlenecks

“Gov. Brown wants to reopen schools in February,” he said. “That also needs to be taken into consideration.”

Courtney Campbell, director of OSU’s program in medical humanities, said “it’s hard to justify including teachers and school staff. I know it’s important to get schools involved, but how do you compare that to those at high risk?"

Medical resources also are an issue.

“Sometimes there are not enough people at the hospital to process vaccinations,” Agor said. “Hospital staff still have to tend to patients, COVID or not.”

“Hospitals are inundated by requests for the vaccine," said Beth Marino, an associate professor of anthropology at OSU’s Cascades campus in Bend. “But you have some groups that are clamoring and some groups that are hesitant. There are a lot of class distinctions there. And it’s very important to have equitable distribution.”

Marino has been working with Deschutes County on how to communicate with residents about the vaccine and bridge the urban-rural divide.

“We don’t have a lot of answers yet,” she said. “We’re still working with the county on the data.”