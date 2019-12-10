OSU history professor reacts to impeachment

Christopher Nichols, an associate professor of history and Director of the Center for the Humanities at Oregon State University, offered the follow thoughts on the House impeacdhment action Tuesday:

“December 10, 2019 will go down as an historic day. Two articles of impeachment were proposed by the House Judiciary Committee and they are likely to be voted on and passed by the House, moving forward with the third ever impeachment of a U.S. president. Though it is highly unlikely the president will be removed by the Senate, which would require 20 Republicans to shift sides, the current articles are quite persuasive.

“These articles are informed by the insights of the Clinton and Nixon processes, which resulted in only two to three articles that centered on very similar broad themes wrapped around concise examples. In the Trump impeachment, House Democrats have narrowly crafted their language to focus on “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress,” two cases they argue have been amply established through recent testimony, documents, and the July 25, 2019 Trump-Zelensky Ukraine call.

