OSU hires new campus police chief

Even though that transition is less than three weeks away, university officials insist they will be ready to make the move.

“The OSU Police Department will be in effect on Jan. 1,” Vice President for University Relations and Marketing Steve Clark said on Monday. “We continue to do recruitment and hiring.”

The university plans to hire 20 sworn officers for the new department, with the first batch of officers expected to be hired and begin training last month, Odenthal told the Gazette-Times in early November. The department had been expected to begin operations in July, but those plans were derailed by the pandemic and other factors.

In the wake of Black Lives Matter protests this year, some members of the OSU community, including a new organization called Disarm OSU, have questioned the need to have any armed law enforcement officers on campus.

Anderson appeared to address some of those concerns in her statements in OSU’s press release.