OSU hires new business dean

Oregon State University has a new dean of the College of Business.
Tim Carroll replaces interim dean Jim Coakley as of July 30. Coakley has been in the role since 2019.
Carroll has served as a dean and a professor of management at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, since 2018. At Pacific, he led the development of a new college strategic plan, increased student retention and enrollment, launched programs to meet the needs of students and employers, created events to enhance communication between the college and students, and expanded fundraising.
“We are pleased to welcome Tim Carroll to Oregon State University,” said Edward Feser, the university’s provost and executive vice president. “He has the background, experience, and record of accomplishment to continue advancing the college’s priorities in scholarship, teaching, and collaboration with industry and other partners.
“Signatures of our College of Business are the outstanding learning experience it offers undergraduate and graduate students and its focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Tim’s commitment to shared governance will serve him well as he works with the faculty to continue developing those strengths as well as others.”
Prior to joining the University of the Pacific, Carroll served as associate dean of executive development at the University of South Carolina School of Business.
“I am excited to join the Oregon State University community and to contribute to its continued success and the success of the College of Business,” said Carroll. “OSU’s focus on creating a culture that promotes belonging, collaboration and innovation makes this university a special place. The faculty and staff in the College of Business have developed academic programs and student support that set the bar for business education.
“I look forward to working with them, as well as our students, colleagues across the university, alumni, donors and corporate partners to have an even greater impact in the future.”
At South Carolina, Carroll served as president of Corporate Solutions LLC, a private arm of the business school that fosters corporate partnerships to address employer talent needs and promotes student experiential learning projects.
Additionally, he led the school’s nationally ranked professional MBA program, leveraging technology and a blended learning approach to deliver classes across seven sites in two states.
Before working at South Carolina, Carroll was a member of the faculty at Georgia Tech, where he developed innovative academic courses and cultivated external partnerships.
Carroll earned a bachelor’s in philosophy from the University of San Diego, master’s in Latin American studies and international business from the University of New Mexico and a doctorate in management from Duke.
Carroll will be the fourth College of Business dean since 2015, when Ilene Kleinsorge retired. Mitzi Montoya served from 2015-19, with Coakley following on an interim basis when Montoya moved on to Washington State.
The College of Business serves approximately 4,000 students and is the third most popular college at OSU, behind engineering and liberal arts. Science is No. 4.
