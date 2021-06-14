OSU hires new business dean

Oregon State University has a new dean of the College of Business.

Tim Carroll replaces interim dean Jim Coakley as of July 30. Coakley has been in the role since 2019.

Carroll has served as a dean and a professor of management at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, since 2018. At Pacific, he led the development of a new college strategic plan, increased student retention and enrollment, launched programs to meet the needs of students and employers, created events to enhance communication between the college and students, and expanded fundraising.

“We are pleased to welcome Tim Carroll to Oregon State University,” said Edward Feser, the university’s provost and executive vice president. “He has the background, experience, and record of accomplishment to continue advancing the college’s priorities in scholarship, teaching, and collaboration with industry and other partners.

“Signatures of our College of Business are the outstanding learning experience it offers undergraduate and graduate students and its focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Tim’s commitment to shared governance will serve him well as he works with the faculty to continue developing those strengths as well as others.”