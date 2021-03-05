OSU gets permit for first-of-its-kind offshore wave energy research lab

“Oregon State has laid a foundation for future development of this industry through its collaborative approach of working with all the key stakeholders and ultimately seeking and obtaining regulatory approval for such a facility,” Justin Klure, PacWave project manager, said in the release.

The university says experts project the marine energy market to be valued at almost $700 billion by 2050. It could produce up to 10% of global electricity demand, according to the World Energy Council.

The university still has to submit environmental and engineering plans for review by the federal government before construction is allowed to begin. The university said those plans are almost ready and construction may begin as early as this summer. The current projection has the facility up and running by 2023.

OSU filed the application with FERC nearly two years ago. The application process also included an extensive environmental review.

The $80 million facility will be paid for with grants from public and private entities, including the state and the U.S. Department of Energy. The College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences will oversee both construction and operation of the facility.

“This is a landmark moment for the state of Oregon, for wave energy development nationally and for Oregon State University,” said OSU President F. King Alexander in the release. “We are excited for the future of PacWave South. This license and project would not be possible without the assistance and support of local, state and federal officials and community members who helped guide and shape PacWave South over the years.”

