OSU gets $8.7M machine learning grant

The Defense Department is giving Oregon State University almost $9 million to help robots learn more effectively by teaching them to explore their world like a toddler, the university announced on Monday.

Funded through a four-year, $8.7 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the OSU-led project is tasked with developing and training a “machine common sense service” that will learn about its environment much the way a toddler does.

OSU machine learning researcher Alan Fern is collaborating with roboticist Tucker Hermans of the University of Utah and behavioral psychologist Karen Adolph of New York University on the research project, which aims to inject elements of common sense into artificial intelligence and robotic systems.

Fern will use video of toddlers provided by Adolph to make a computer model of how an 18-month-old child gets to know its environment. He will then create a virtual toddler, known as an “artificial agent,” that can be tested in a simulated three-dimensional realm.

“It will look like a simple robot in a video game exploring a virtual space,” Fern said. “The basic idea is to get robots to have more common sense regarding physical interactions in their environment.”

