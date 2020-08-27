OSU gets grant for COVID-19 testing

Oregon State University’s effort to track COVID-19 is headed down the drain — to the sewer.
The university announced on Wednesday that it has received a $1.2 million grant from the Oregon Health Authority to expand its sewer surveillance project throughout the state.
The study samples community wastewater systems for genetic evidence of the virus that causes COVID-19.
According to a statement from OSU, the research team will be led by Tyler Radniecki and Christine Kelly from the College of Engineering and will sample sewage on a weekly basis from 43 plants around Oregon that are outside of the Portland area and that serve more than 6,000 residents. The study will last for the next 30 months.
OSU’s Steve Lundeberg said he couldn’t confirm Albany was one of the plants to be studied but since it is outside of the Portland area and serves more than 6,000 people, it would qualify.
The city has taken part in a separate effort led by Biobot Analytics based in Massachusetts. The student analyzed waste from the Albany-Millersburg Water Reclamation Facility for a cost of $120 a week. In early May, the study used an algorithm model to conclude about 1,500 people had been carrying the virus.
Samples taken by the Corvallis study in late May from Bend were largely free of COVID-19 genetic material. In June, those numbers increased.
“The signals were moderate but definitely present and higher than we had seen in June,” said Radniecki.
The tests in Newport, the site of a COVID-19 outbreak in June, saw viral samples taken from wastewater spike on July 30 but have since dropped back down.
The sewage testing is part of OSU’s TRACE-COVID-19 project aimed at gathering information to measure the spread of the virus.
“Because testing has been limited and because only individuals with symptoms have been tested, no one knows how many people in Corvallis, Ben, Newport or Hermiston — or most other places — actually have the virus,” the project’s website stated. “TRACE-COVID-19 is filling the gap in Corvallis, Bend, Newport and Hermiston and we hope later in other Oregon communities and across the nation.”
In Linn County, asymptomatic people who are part of congregate sites like senior care centers, are currently being tested for COVID-19. The larger studies of wastewater, however, aim to study communities as a whole.
The plants are expected to be tested for the next 30 months.
