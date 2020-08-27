OSU gets grant for COVID-19 testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State University’s effort to track COVID-19 is headed down the drain — to the sewer.

The university announced on Wednesday that it has received a $1.2 million grant from the Oregon Health Authority to expand its sewer surveillance project throughout the state.

The study samples community wastewater systems for genetic evidence of the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to a statement from OSU, the research team will be led by Tyler Radniecki and Christine Kelly from the College of Engineering and will sample sewage on a weekly basis from 43 plants around Oregon that are outside of the Portland area and that serve more than 6,000 residents. The study will last for the next 30 months.

OSU’s Steve Lundeberg said he couldn’t confirm Albany was one of the plants to be studied but since it is outside of the Portland area and serves more than 6,000 people, it would qualify.

The city has taken part in a separate effort led by Biobot Analytics based in Massachusetts. The student analyzed waste from the Albany-Millersburg Water Reclamation Facility for a cost of $120 a week. In early May, the study used an algorithm model to conclude about 1,500 people had been carrying the virus.