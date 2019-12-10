OSU gets extension on Elliott

“I am open to continuing this process through next fall,” she said.

State Treasurer Tobias Read said after the meeting that he felt good about the board’s decision.

“We’re moving in the right direction, and I want to give them time to continue doing that,” he said.

One question that still remains to be answered: How to fully compensate the Common School Fund for the loss of timber revenues from the Elliott.

The forest has been appraised at a value of $220.8 million. The state sold $100 million in bonds earlier this year to cover part of that cost, but it’s not yet clear where the rest of the money would come from.

While the State Land Board expressed approval for the work done so far by OSU on the research forest concept, the university came in for withering criticism during an hourlong public comment period at Tuesday’s meeting.

More than 30 people signed up to speak, and many of them had harsh words for the College of Forestry. Much of their ire stemmed from a logging operation on the McDonald-Dunn Research Forest near Corvallis last summer that felled a number of old growth trees, including a Douglas fir believed to be about 420 years old.