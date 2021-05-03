OSU-fueled firm advances in desalination competition

A company with Oregon State University ties has advanced to the final eight of a lucrative competition to desalinate water using solar power.

Espiku, with scientists and researchers at the Corvallis campus and at the Cascades campus in Bend, received $250,000 in cash and a $100,000 voucher to continue its work.

Advancing to the next round would yield $750,000 and another $100K voucher, with the ultimate winner taking home $1 million.

“We are honored and thrilled to be one of the eight semifinalists,” said Bahman Abbasi, an associate professor of mechanical, industrial and manufacturing engineering (a field known as MIME for short) at OSU’s Cascades campus. “The project aims to design and build a pilot plant to clean oil/gas wastewater and produce clean water with zero liquid discharge.”

Abbasi, who formed Espiku last October, is leading a team that includes 15 people: a full-time engineer, two postdoctoral researchers, seven graduate students and five undergrad research assistants. The postdocs and grad students are based in Corvallis, with the rest of the team in Bend. The project also is being constructed in Bend.

Despite the distance — the two campuses are 130 miles apart — Abbasi said the work is moving forward well.