OSU forestry lecture series kicks off Thursday

Oregon State University’s annual Starker Lecture Series starts Thursday with a film and discussion panel at the Whiteside Theater in Corvallis.
This year’s four-part series honors women who act as agents of change within forestry and the forest products industry.
“Women in Forestry: Inspiring Leadership” also celebrates the 75th anniversary of Paula Barto Sandoz, the first woman to earn a degree from OSU’s College of Forestry.
Thursday’s session at the Whiteside, 361 SW Madison Ave., begins with a 6 p.m. screening of the film “Taking Root: The Vision of Wangari Maathai.” Maathai was the founder of the “green belt” movement in Kenya and the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.
Following the film, Anthony Davis, OSU’s interim forestry dean, will moderate a panel discussion on gender and forestry. Participating will be Beth Hahn, who works in South Africa with a U.S. Forest Service program; Reem Hajjar, an OSU assistant professor in integrated human and ecological systems; and Shamiso Mupara, founder of the Zimbabwe group Environmental Buddies.
In addition to the film and discussion the series includes three lectures and a capstone workshop. The series is free, with a $25 registration fee required for the workshop.
Here is a look at the other sessions, all of which start at 5:30 p.m. and are preceded by a 30-minute reception:
Monday, March 16: Robin Wall Kimmerer of SUNY-Syrause will talk about the integration of indigenous knowledge into ecology and forestry. The lecture is at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St.
Wednesday, April 8: Amanda Rau of the Nature Conservancy will talk about pyrocultural forestry — connecting people and nature through fire -- in Room 117 of the Peavy Forest Science Center.
Wednesday, April 29: Edie Sonne Hall of Three Trees Consulting will speak on ‘how women in forestry can save the world,” also in Room 117 of the Peavy Center.
Free child care is available for all three lectures. For more information see the series website at https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/starker-lectures.
The program concludes May 27 with a capstone workshop on women in forestry. The workshop, held jointly at the LaSells Stewart Center and the CH2M Hill Alumni Center, includes panel discussions, resource booths, a mentor-mentee coffee and a keynote address from Nalini Nadkarni of the University of Utah, a canopy study pioneer. The workshop is open to the public, and high school students are especially encouraged to attend.
The lecture series is sponsored by the Starker family in memory of T.J. and Bruce Starker, with additional support from the OSU College of Forestry and the Oregon Forest Resources Institute.