The Oregon State University College of Forestry has rescheduled a public meeting this week to discuss management plans for the college’s research forests.
The meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will now take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Horizon Room of the OSU Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way in Corvallis.
Representatives of the college will provide an overview of the research forests and discuss the process to create a mission and vision statement for the forests, including the timeline for creating individual forest management plans.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions and provide input regarding the management planning process.
The OSU College of Forestry has 10 research forests covering 15,000 acres around the state, including the 11,250-acre McDonald-Dunn Research Forest just north of Corvallis.
A 15.6-acre clear-cut in Mac-Dunn Forest this summer sparked a public outcry after forest visitors discovered that multiple old-growth trees had been cut down, including one Douglas fir believed to have been 420 years old.
Anthony Davis, interim dean of the College of Forestry, ordered a moratorium on cutting any trees more than 160 years old on the research forests until work is completed on new forest management plans.
Wednesday’s meeting is the second of two scheduled by the college to take public input on the issue.
Doug Pollock, the Mac-Dunn Forest neighbor who called public attention to the old growth logging incident, has started an organization called Friends of OSU Old Growth to put pressure on the college to de-emphasize logging on the research forests and put more focus on conservation and recreational values.
The group has set up an informational website at https://friendsofosuoldgrowth.org/.