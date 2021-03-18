OSU Faculty Senate calls on President Alexander, trustees to resign

The Oregon State University Faculty Senate called on President F. King Alexander and most members of the OSU Board of Trustees to resign on Thursday during a special session conducted by videoconference.
Both motions — which also included votes of no confidence in Alexander and the board — appeared to pass by strong majorities, although the preliminary results were not expected to be confirmed until sometime Friday.
In addition, the Faculty Senate approved a motion to open separate polls with the same calls for resignations and votes of no confidence to the entire faculty. The representative body, which hosted Alexander for a forum on Monday, also approved several other motions affirming its support for survivors of sexual and relationship violence, BIPOC community members and LGBTQIA+ community members.
The votes come after the Board of Trustees elected not to terminate Alexander during a meeting on Wednesday, instead opting to place him on probation until June 1 and directing Alexander to evaluate current Title IX and survivor programs and attempt to rebuild trust with the OSU community. The faculty senator who put forward the motion for members of the Board of Trustees to resign specifically exempted the two trustees who voted against retaining Alexander, student member Khawater Hussein and at-large member Michele Longo Eder.
The decision by the Board of Trustees was regarded by many in the OSU community as harmful, insulting and inadequate, particularly coming after more than an hour of emotional public testimony calling for Alexander’s removal.
The first motion, an action item circulated in the agenda for the meeting, was a letter in support of survivors and increased funding that acknowledged the pain many survivors in the community are currently feeling.
“We acknowledge that the Husch Blackwell LSU Title IX Review, as well as the responses to this report by President Alexander and the Board of Trustees, has caused pain for many survivors in our community,” the letter said. “We stand in solidarity with all survivors.”
Concrete calls for structural changes were approved by the Faculty Senate Thursday.
Senators approved a demand for “increased funding and staffing for survivor advocacy and violence prevention programs on campus to meet the needs of OSU and provide increased focus on BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities.”
A motion was also passed demanding “hiring and appointment processes for OSU president, executive level positions and the Board of Trustees be truly open and transparent.” The motion also included language saying candidates should share the Faculty Senate’s commitment to shared governance. Additionally, the motion said all members of the OSU community should have an opportunity to engage in the hiring and appointment processes, including with candidates themselves.
Alexander was selected through a private hiring process conducted by the Board of Trustees that did not allow for the broader OSU community to offer input. Since Alexander was hired, he has faced criticism for what some see as a prioritization of athletics over other programs and for his support of an armed campus police force.
More recently, Alexander has become a source of controversy surrounding his tenure as president of Louisiana State University from 2013 through 2019. According to a recent report by Husch Blackwell, a law firm hired to review LSU's handling of sexual misconduct and other Title IX issues, Alexander repeatedly failed to act on recommendations for improving the university's Title IX practices.
Alexander has largely defended his record, highlighting budget cuts and a chaotic environment that pulled his attention away from Title IX issues and limited his ability to act. The Husch Blackwell report also revealed Alexander had knowledge of inappropriate behavior towards female students by then-head football coach Les Miles in 2013 but did not fire him until 2016, when the LSU football team started the season 2-2.
Alexander has since said he was advised by attorneys that there was not enough evidence to fire Miles. More recently, Alexander has said the decision was already made by the LSU Board of Supervisors prior to his arrival. The LSU accrediting agency told Jack Stripling of The Chronicle of Higher Education that it was looking into that claim on Thursday, adding that a board controlling the termination of a football coach could be against the agency's accreditation standards.
