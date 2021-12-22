OSU Extension Small Farms Program receives grants to strengthen Oregon’s food systems

Two projects of Oregon State University Extension's small farms program have received U.S. Department of Agriculture grants totaling more than $800,000, which officials say they will use to strengthen the viability of Oregon’s small and midscale farms and food businesses.

The OSU Center for Small Farms & Community Food Systems received a $249,511 grant from USDA’s Regional Food Systems Partnerships program to work with eight Oregon food hubs — businesses and nonprofit agencies that manage distribution, marketing, networking and aggregation of locally grown food, Lauren Gwin, associate director of the center, said in a news release.

Food hubs share tools and knowledge to improve long-term sustainability for small and midscale operations while prioritizing values and practices, such as racial equity, climate change resilience and fair labor practices. Hubs connect growers and food makers to markets and provide a framework for collaborative research, training and planning, Gwin said.

Meanwhile, OSU Extension’s Niche Meat Processor Assistance Network received a $591,951 grant to create a stronger mid-tier niche meat supply chain through training, business coaching and peer support, Rebecca Thistlethwaite, director of the network, said in a statement.

