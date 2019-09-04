OSU Extension Service is offering free nitrate screenings across the mid-valley, with water quality educators will be on site at each of the clinics.
Locations, dates and times are as follows:
• 2 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Sep. 12, Lebanon Downtown Farmers Market, corner of Main and Grant Street
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sep. 14, Aumsville Saturday Market, 1105 Main St.
Participants should bring half a cup of untreated well water in a clean, water-tight container. Customers can wait for test results, which can take from 5 to 10 minutes. Results can also be picked up before 5:30 p.m. or if participants leave a self-addressed, stamped envelope with clinic personnel for mailed results.
For more information, email well.water@oregonstate.edu or visit www.wellwater.oregonstate.edu.