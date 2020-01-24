OSU expects modest support for capital projects

Oregon State University is seeking state bonding support for three major capital projects, but the university’s new chief lobbyist warned the OSU Board of Trustees on Friday it can only expect approval for one or possibly two in the upcoming legislative session.
The Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission will make a unified request to lawmakers during the short session that starts Feb. 3 for state bonding authority to help finance construction and renovation projects at Oregon’s seven public universities.
After reviewing wish lists from the public institutions, HECC put together a list of 15 capital projects in priority order.
Phase 2 of the Cordley Hall renovation at Oregon State ranked No. 1 on HECC’s list this year, so OSU can be fairly confident the Legislature will grant its request for $28 million in state bonding authority to match the $28 million in funding raised by the university for the project, government relations representative Katie Fast told the trustees.
But as always, there’s a limit to the state’s ability to issue bonds, and there are other interests lobbying for pieces of the pie.
The 15 projects on HECC’s list are looking for a total of $391.7 million in state bonds, and Fast told the trustees she anticipates the total capacity available for higher education capital projects could be as little as $200 million.
That would put state bonding in serious doubt for two other pending OSU projects, the $70 million Arts and Education Building proposed for the Corvallis campus and the $17.9 million student success center planned for the satellite campus in Bend.
Those two projects rank sixth and seventh, respectively, on HECC’s list of priorities for the 2020 legislative session, which puts them just beyond the cumulative $200 million bonding authority cutoff point if the top five projects are authorized.
You have free articles remaining.
“I just want to lay out some of the political realities around those (projects),” said Fast, who stepped into the role of OSU’s top lobbyist Jan. 6. She succeeds Jock Mills, who had served as the university's government relations representative since 2000.
The Arts and Education Building needs $35 million in state bonding authority to match $35 million in private donations, while the student success center project at OSU-Cascades is looking for $12.9 million in state bonds to go with $5 million in student fees.
Depending on how much bonding authority is still available after other projects get approved, the Arts and Education Building bonds might still have a chance of getting green-lighted in Salem this year, according to Fast, who said legislators are aware of how long OSU has been trying to get that project off the ground.
“There could be some creativity” to make the funding work, she said.
In other business Friday, the board:
• Passed a resolution of appreciation for Mike Goodwin, who retired earlier this month after 15 years as head of the OSU Foundation. Goodwin led the $1.1 billion Campaign for OSU, the first universitywide capital campaign in Oregon State history.
• Accepted the latest revision of the university’s 10-year business forecast, a planning document that projects OSU’s financial health over the coming decade. The forecast is updated every two years.
• Adopted a resolution amending the board’s meeting policy to require a land acknowledgement statement at the start of each meeting. The statement notes that OSU is located within the traditional homelands of the Ampinefu Band of the Kalapuya people, that the Kalapuyas were forcibly removed to reservations in the mid-1800s and that living descendants of these people today are members of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
• Re-elected Rani Borkar as board chair and Kirk Schueler as vice chair. They will begin their new two-year terms on July 1.
• Went into executive session to discuss labor negotiations.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.