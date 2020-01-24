OSU expects modest support for capital projects

That would put state bonding in serious doubt for two other pending OSU projects, the $70 million Arts and Education Building proposed for the Corvallis campus and the $17.9 million student success center planned for the satellite campus in Bend.

Those two projects rank sixth and seventh, respectively, on HECC’s list of priorities for the 2020 legislative session, which puts them just beyond the cumulative $200 million bonding authority cutoff point if the top five projects are authorized.

“I just want to lay out some of the political realities around those (projects),” said Fast, who stepped into the role of OSU’s top lobbyist Jan. 6. She succeeds Jock Mills, who had served as the university's government relations representative since 2000.

The Arts and Education Building needs $35 million in state bonding authority to match $35 million in private donations, while the student success center project at OSU-Cascades is looking for $12.9 million in state bonds to go with $5 million in student fees.

Depending on how much bonding authority is still available after other projects get approved, the Arts and Education Building bonds might still have a chance of getting green-lighted in Salem this year, according to Fast, who said legislators are aware of how long OSU has been trying to get that project off the ground.