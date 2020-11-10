OSU enrollment passes 33,000 despite pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Enrollment in Corvallis dropped 937 students to 23,266, a decline of 3.9%, although it should be noted that most of those students are learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic and are not on the campus on a daily basis.

OSU’s Corvallis enrollment has been all but flat in the past seven years, with increases of between 0.4% and 0.9% in the years from 2014-15 through 2017-18 preceding the slight dips of the past three falls.

Prior to that the enrollment business was booming, with consecutive increases of 8%, 4%, 4% and 4% from 2010-11 through 2013-14.

“The decline in Corvallis enrollment follows national trends this fall of fewer out-of-state students and international students declining to travel from their home communities due to the pandemic and other concerns, including travel restrictions,” said Alexander.

The enrollment report shows 2,846 international students, a decrease of 646 students from fall 2019. International students come from more 100 countries. Oregon State continues to be a school of choice among Oregon residents, with 13,428 students, or 71.8%, of the Corvallis campus's degree-seeking undergraduate enrollment coming from the state. That includes students from all 36 Oregon counties.