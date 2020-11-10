 Skip to main content
OSU enrollment passes 33,000 despite pandemic
OSU enrollment passes 33,000 despite pandemic

Oregon State University enrollment has soared past 33,000 students, although the student population in Corvallis fell by nearly 1,000 students.

Fall term enrollment numbers released Tuesday by the university show a total of 33,359 students, counting the Corvallis campus, the Bend campus, Ecampus and satellite learning centers in Newport, Portland and at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.

The university traditionally releases its enrollment figures four to six weeks into the fall term to allow for the student population to settle a bit.

OSU’s enrollment gains run counter to declines in college enrollment in Oregon and nationwide that are fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. A report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center estimated an overall 3% decrease in postsecondary enrollment nationally this fall.

Overall OSU enrollment is up 585 students, a 1.8% increase. OSU remains the largest institution in the state system for the seventh consecutive school year.

“OSU is Oregon’s statewide university,” President F. King Alexander said in a statement released by the university. “We are committed to provide access to a high-quality college education for all Oregonians at our campuses in Corvallis and in Bend, centers in Newport and Portland, and where they live and want to learn through online education and degrees offered through Ecampus.”

Enrollment in Corvallis dropped 937 students to 23,266, a decline of 3.9%, although it should be noted that most of those students are learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic and are not on the campus on a daily basis.

OSU’s Corvallis enrollment has been all but flat in the past seven years, with increases of between 0.4% and 0.9% in the years from 2014-15 through 2017-18 preceding the slight dips of the past three falls.

Prior to that the enrollment business was booming, with consecutive increases of 8%, 4%, 4% and 4% from 2010-11 through 2013-14.

“The decline in Corvallis enrollment follows national trends this fall of fewer out-of-state students and international students declining to travel from their home communities due to the pandemic and other concerns, including travel restrictions,” said Alexander.

The enrollment report shows 2,846 international students, a decrease of 646 students from fall 2019. International students come from more 100 countries. Oregon State continues to be a school of choice among Oregon residents, with 13,428 students, or 71.8%, of the Corvallis campus's degree-seeking undergraduate enrollment coming from the state. That includes students from all 36 Oregon counties.

Much of OSU’s enrollment growth was fueled by its nationally ranked Ecampus program, which has 8,840 students enrolled, an increase of 1,373 students, or 18.4%, over last year. Ecampus delivers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs.

The most popular undergraduate majors are computer science, business administration, mechanical engineering, psychology and general engineering. General engineering is a program for entering undergraduates in the College of Engineering who will later select a specific engineering major.

“Oregon State University students want to learn, make progress toward their degrees and engage safely in their college education among friends — even in this pandemic,” said Alexander. “It is clear that they greatly value an Oregon State University education.”

F. King Alexander

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

KEY TRENDS

• 8,915 students of color, an increase of 588 students or 7.1%, over last year. Students of color now make up a record of more than 27% of OSU’s overall enrollment. Enrollment of students of color was 4,179 in 2010.

• 6,135 undergraduates who are first-generation college students, or 23% of enrollment, a 2.6% increase from a year ago.

• 2,336 transfer students, an increase of 219, or 10.3%, over last year, enrolled at OSU from community colleges and other colleges.

• 1,494 students are in OSU’s Honors College, a 4.5% increase from 2019. The average GPA of new students coming from high school is 3.61.

• 1,387 veterans, an increase of 10.7%. Veterans represent 4.3% of the student body.

COLLEGE BY COLLEGE

COLLEGE BY COLLEGE

Engineering; 9,541

Liberal Arts; 4,423

Business; 3,986

Science; 3,839

Agricultural Sciences; 2,901

Public Health/Human Sciences; 2,415.

Forestry; 1,275

Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences; 1,092

University Exploratory Studies; 833

Education; 449

Pharmacy; 359

Veterinary Medicine; 294

Interdisciplinary grad programs; 864

Note: Totals reflect undergraduate and graduate students

