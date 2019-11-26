An Oregon State University employee was injured Tuesday morning in the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory on Southwest 35th Street.
The employee was setting up an experiment in a wave flume and became trapped inside the flume, a concrete basin that is filled with water to simulate wave action, according to Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for marketing and university relations. There was no water in the flume at the time, he added.
Medics from the Corvallis Fire Department transported the employee to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment.
No additional details about the incident or the extent of the employee’s injuries were available Tuesday morning.
The employee’s name had not yet been released pending notification of family members.
Clark said a review of the accident had been launched and that the wave flume where it happened was closed for the time being.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleague, and our hope is for a full recovery,” Clark said.