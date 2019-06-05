Oregon State University is one step closer to receiving approval for a proposed student residence-hall project at the east end of the campus.
The Corvallis Planning Commission on Wednesday night recommended that the City Council approve a land development code text amendment that allows the project to go forward. The commission also OK’d the required campus master-plan adjustment.
Both decisions came on identical 4-3 votes on motions by Vice Chair Carl Price. Voting with Price were Jim Boeder, TJ Lamkin and Christopher Ouellette. Recommending against approval were Susan Morré, Vanessa Blackstone and Tom Jensen.
The City Council is tentatively scheduled to discuss the application at its July 1 meeting.
“We’re very pleased by the decision tonight and look forward to meeting with the City Council in the upcoming weeks,” said Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for marketing and university relations. “We hope to demonstrate to the city and the community the validity of this project.”
“We’re disappointed,” said Courtney Cloyd, president of the Central Park Neighborhood Association and a strong opponent of the project. “It was a close vote, and there was definitely a difference of opinion. It will be interesting to see how those differences of opinion unfold before the City Council.”
The university, which is divided for planning purposes into nine sectors, applied to move 95,000 square feet of development space from Sector B in the center of campus to Sector D at the east end of campus at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Ninth Street. OSU also wants to shift 10,000 square feet of open space from Sector D to the adjoining Sector C in the campus core.
City approval is required for such changes. And if OSU receives that approval, it will move forward with a 290-tenant upper division/graduate student housing project on the property.
Commissioners held a 150-minute public hearing on the matter at their May 15 meeting, but a request by the university to hold the record open an additional seven days meant that commissioners did not deliberate until Wednesday.
The application only concerned the narrow issue of the sector changes, but if the application is approved, OSU plans to move ahead with the new dorm on the site bounded by Ninth Street to the east, Monroe Avenue to the north, 11th Street to the west and Madison Avenue to the south.
No development plans are part of the sector proposal, but OSU officials have discussed the basic outlines of the dormitory plan with neighbors and the City Council. Two multi-story buildings would be built, one fronting on Ninth, the other an L-shaped structure wrapping around the Madison-11th corner. A total of 66 parking spaces would be constructed on the site.
Morré was the most vociferous opponent, saying that the university had not demonstrated the public need for the sector swap and that the community as a whole would not benefit from the project.
OSU officials, meanwhile, have asserted that there is a need for more on-campus housing and that the Ninth-Monroe site is a good one because of its proximity to downtown, services and transportation corridors.