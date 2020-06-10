OSU door-to-door coronavirus testing study in Corvallis to continue this weekend

“It’s been a month since we entered Phase 1, now we’re in Phase 2,” said Charlie Fautin, interim health department co-director. “People have been going to work, going out, going shopping … and we’ve had mass gatherings in the last two weeks. We thought it was an important opportunity to provide that comparative analysis.”

Moreover, Clark said, it will be interesting to see how Benton County compares to the rest of the state since the governor’s reopening strategy largely applies across the board — except for communities she exempts due to health concerns.

Since the Corvallis study’s pause, TRACE expanded to Bend with the help of PacificSource Health Plans — whose funding will also be applied to Corvallis’ last weekend of testing.

Wastewater sampling for traces of the coronavirus was also conducted in Albany and Bend during the gap. The Benton County Health Department will test Corvallis’ sewage this weekend.

Whether the TRACE study will continue past this weekend and throughout the reopening phases depends on funding, Clark said.

It seems like an “opportune time” for further testing, Fautin said.