OSU diversity chief leaves for Ball State

Oregon State University's chief diversity officer is leaving OSU to return to Ball State University to help guide the university’s strategic initiatives.

Charlene Alexander joined OSU in the summer of 2017 after serving as a Ball State professor for 16 years and as Ball State’s associate provost for diversity and interim associate vice president for community engagement for four years. A native of the West Indies island of Trinidad, she will leave OSU on Sept. 17.

“Charlene has contributed remarkably to Oregon State University by leading the creation and development of the Office of Institutional Diversity,” said Becky Johnson, OSU’s interim president. “Students, faculty and staff of color and all members of the university community have benefited from Charlene’s contributions, leadership, care and compassion.”

Johnson said Alexander has collaborated with OSU campuses, colleges, divisions and departments to advance the recruitment and retention of students from historically underrepresented communities; recruit and retain diverse faculty; foster an inclusive, safe and welcoming university community; and collaborate with community leaders to promote diversity, equity and inclusion statewide.