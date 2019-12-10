OSU discusses vision plans with council

Oregon State University officials came before the Corvallis City Council for a second time to discuss the university’s ongoing project to establish a vision for the Corvallis campus.

OSU vision project leaders Lori Fulton and Bob Richardson presented for about 20 minutes and councilors asked questions for another 45 minutes at the Dec. 2 session.

The questions were pointed, and even the slide show came under criticism. Councilors expressed concerns that the type on their printed copies of the slides was too small to read and that councilors were too far away from the screen to decipher the projections of the content.

The most recent campus issue to hit the council, a development sector swap that could lead to a 290-bedroom dormitory near Ninth Street and Monroe Avenue, proved highly controversial, with city approval of the swap now under appeal.

“Are we going to continue to develop piecemeal?” asked Councilor Charlyn Ellis, whose Ward 5 lies just north of the campus. “This seems very inefficient to me.”

Ellis also expressed concerns about the relationship between OSU’s new vision plan the university’s expired campus master plan.