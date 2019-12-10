OSU discusses vision plans with council

Oregon State University officials came before the Corvallis City Council for a second time to discuss the university’s ongoing project to establish a vision for the Corvallis campus.
OSU vision project leaders Lori Fulton and Bob Richardson presented for about 20 minutes and councilors asked questions for another 45 minutes at the Dec. 2 session.
The questions were pointed, and even the slide show came under criticism. Councilors expressed concerns that the type on their printed copies of the slides was too small to read and that councilors were too far away from the screen to decipher the projections of the content.
The most recent campus issue to hit the council, a development sector swap that could lead to a 290-bedroom dormitory near Ninth Street and Monroe Avenue, proved highly controversial, with city approval of the swap now under appeal.
“Are we going to continue to develop piecemeal?” asked Councilor Charlyn Ellis, whose Ward 5 lies just north of the campus. “This seems very inefficient to me.”
Ellis also expressed concerns about the relationship between OSU’s new vision plan the university’s expired campus master plan.
“A campus master plan in some ways is not the best tool,” Richardson. “It’s static. Once you have it, you have it, and it’s complicated to change it. And there is nothing in the city code that tells us what a master plan should include. Maybe the best way (to move forward with development) is to have the city’s land development code regulate land use.”
An entire section of the LDC, Chapter 3.36, deals with OSU development. Richardson described the chapter as “an important tool” and added that the university “is not seeking to remove that chapter.”
Ward 4 Councilor Barbara Bull, one of the toughest council critics of OSU development, found both good and bad news in the vision update.
“This is kind of what I’ve always been hoping for,” said Bull, whose ward essentially circles the campus. “It’s an elegant way to do a campus master plan. There is so much great information here, and the community gets a better idea of what you are doing.
“I’m thrilled, but I’m also confused. It’s a little confusing not to have a campus master plan to refer to. There is still a little bit of a black box that we have to navigate.”
Fulton and Richardson also presented at a council work session in April, and Fulton was on hand for a citywide open house in May at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.
Some councilors expressed concern about the flow of information on the project and public access to university plans documents.
“I know where to find your 10-year capital plan, but how can other folks find it?” said Ward 1 Councilor Jan Napack, who suggested a web portal as a way of “welcoming visitors."
"How can you accelerate that, embellish that and enhance that?” she asked.
“I’m open to ideas,” Richardson. “We have (the information) on our website. If people are interested it’s out there to be found.”
Councilors applauded some of the concepts in the vision project, including efforts to find ways to improve the gateways to campus. Also, the project leaders said they envision slowing growth on campus and that they are focusing on re-use and repurposing of facilities rather than looking at a lot of new construction.
The project consists of five phases — initiation, discovery, ideation, formulation and realization. We are in the realization phase now, with adoption set for June 2020.
