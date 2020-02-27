OSU, city continue to sort out land use issues

Wrangling over land use issues between the city of Corvallis and Oregon State University is likely to continue to exist for the near future … and perhaps beyond that horizon.

The university is working on a new strategic vision for the Corvallis campus, but the planning document is not due to be released until later this spring.

The university has not announced plans to update its campus master plan, which expired at the end of 2015. Instead, campus planners say they hope the combination of city code and the vision will be enough to handle any upcoming OSU development plans.

And that city regulatory work to fold the campus vision into its code won’t happen until 2021.

So for now things are being handled on a bit of piecemeal basis. OSU’s development sector swap that could allow for 290 units of student housing near the corner of Ninth Street and Monroe Avenue has received city backing and passed through the state Land Use Board of Appeals wringer, but OSU is not yet accepting deposits for a project that has no yet broken ground.

Plus, facets of a new campus operations center will be reviewed by two city agencies next week (see information box).

