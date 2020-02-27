OSU, city continue to sort out land use issues

Wrangling over land use issues between the city of Corvallis and Oregon State University is likely to continue to exist for the near future … and perhaps beyond that horizon.
The university is working on a new strategic vision for the Corvallis campus, but the planning document is not due to be released until later this spring.
The university has not announced plans to update its campus master plan, which expired at the end of 2015. Instead, campus planners say they hope the combination of city code and the vision will be enough to handle any upcoming OSU development plans.
And that city regulatory work to fold the campus vision into its code won’t happen until 2021.
So for now things are being handled on a bit of piecemeal basis. OSU’s development sector swap that could allow for 290 units of student housing near the corner of Ninth Street and Monroe Avenue has received city backing and passed through the state Land Use Board of Appeals wringer, but OSU is not yet accepting deposits for a project that has no yet broken ground.
Plus, facets of a new campus operations center will be reviewed by two city agencies next week (see information box).
City of Corvallis officials briefed the council on the “current regulatory framework” at a special work session held Feb. 18.
The briefing, conducted by Paul Bilotta, the city’s community development director, sought to answer some of the questions that have driven city deliberations on OSU projects.
Bilotta noted that policy documents often discuss issues beyond what can be regulated through land-use regulations. For example, Bilotta said, you can’t use land use code to address concerns about increasing student enrollment.
Bilotta added that policy documents usually do not expire but are replaced when policy direction changes. Thus, the sector development maximums that were at issue in city discussions of the housing project, remain enforceable despite the expiration of the campus master plan.
Or as Bilotta put it when fielding a question from Ward 4 Councilor Barbara Bull “the sectors in the campus master plan and the land development code will hold until such time as you try to change them.”
Bilotta also noted that one of the goals of the city code work is to provide a more precise definition of the term “open space.”
The issue was a key talking point in the student housing project discussion. Initially the university proposed to increase the development maximum in the campus sector that included the Ninth/Monroe property while also tweaking the open space numbers on two campus sectors. Eventually, the council voted to eliminate the open space piece from the equation but questions remain, as Bilotta noted.
Councilors also were briefed on differences between policies and regulations. Encouraging the university to house more students on campus is in the city’s comprehensive plan but there is nothing in city code that requires it or establish a method to enforce it.
