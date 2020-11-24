OSU center shows off NuScale work

It felt like you were entering a Bond or Bourne film. The door was unlocked and whap! — you were face to face with enough monitors and computer screens to track a butterfly sneezing in Texas.

And yet, as complex as it looks, the mockup only represents one-third of the real thing.

Welcome to the NuScale Energy Exploration Center at Oregon State University’s Radiation Center.

The first of its kind — two more are planned for Texas A&M and the University of Idaho — the center simulates the actual control room for a NuScale reactor complex. It will be open for public viewing once coronavirus restrictions are eased.

NuScale Power, a small-scale nuclear energy firm, had its genesis in OSU research spearheaded by former professor Jose Reyes. In August, NuScale received Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval for the safety aspects of its design.

The OK marked the sixth and final piece of NuScale’s design-certification application. The company’s customers can now proceed with plans for power generation facilities, with an Idaho project likely to be the first to go live in 2027.