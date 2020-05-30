OSU budget calls for $124M in cuts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon State University has assembled a budget for the coronavirus era.

The university’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a spending plan of $1.33 billion that recognizes the need for up to $124 million in cuts beginning July 1. The trustees met remotely in a video-conference.

“This budget focuses on delivering on the university’s mission and providing access to a high-quality education for all learners even during the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic,” said OSU President Ed Ray.

“This budget takes into account that there are many unknowns for the next academic year as it regards enrollment, state funding reductions, possible additional federal support and what will be the prevalence of virus that causes COVID-19.

“Our financial planning is based on a foundational commitment that prioritizes public health, safety and personal well-being throughout OSU, in the communities in which we are located and in the communities that OSU serves.”

The budget plan assumes that Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials will allow some on-site activities at Oregon State campuses and facilities in late summer, including a mix of face-to-face, remote and online instruction and operations in late summer and for the fall term scheduled to begin in September.